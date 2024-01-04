2 Maine courthouses evacuated Thursday due to threats

MAINE (WABI) - Two Maine courthouses are being evacuated following a threat Thursday morning.

The Capital Judicial Center in Augusta and the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland were evacuated due to a bomb threat.

A clerk confirms to TV5 that they were asked to leave the Capital Judicial Center around 10 a.m.

We’re told that building has been cleared and is now reopen.

Officials say they believe the threat is a hoax but are taking precautions to ensure the safety of the public and employees at each location.

