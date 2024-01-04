2 Maine courthouses evacuated Thursday due to threats

Capital Judicial Center in Augusta
Capital Judicial Center in Augusta(State of Maine)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WABI) - Two Maine courthouses are being evacuated following a threat Thursday morning.

The Capital Judicial Center in Augusta and the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland were evacuated due to a bomb threat.

A clerk confirms to TV5 that they were asked to leave the Capital Judicial Center around 10 a.m.

We’re told that building has been cleared and is now reopen.

Officials say they believe the threat is a hoax but are taking precautions to ensure the safety of the public and employees at each location.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

The dash and body camera videos do not show the moment Desmarais fires his weapon, but roughly...
Police dash, body camera video captures moments before police shooting in Portland
An affidavit states that the victim was 16 when the assaults occurred from November 2013...
Former teacher at school in Camden arrested over alleged sexual assault of student
Officials say the flames were contained to the outside of the building and did not affect the...
Guests displaced by early morning fire at Skowhegan motel
Scott John Hafford was arrested Wednesday morning after a resident on Longley Road in Greene...
Kennebec County man arrested as suspect in Greene home invasion, burglary