Volunteers in Surry help keep some Maine homes warm for another winter

SURRY, Maine (WABI) - “Initially I got into it because it’s good exercise and I like running a chainsaw,” said Tom Matthews, DownEast Wood Bank volunteer.

Down a dirt road in Surry, one non-profit organization is helping Mainers keep their fires burning.

“We’re here to serve people in the community that are experiencing a heating crisis. Either they run out of money, and they’ve run out of fuel, or their oil burner isn’t working, whatever. Our goal is not to supply firewood for the whole year for people, but it’s to help them out when they have a crisis. We’re very closely affiliated with Blue Hill Heritage Trust; this is their property. They allow us to use it without any charge, and they’ve been a huge supporter of ours,” said Ken Burgess, one of DownEast Wood Bank’s founders.

The DownEast Wood Bank has been providing firewood for a couple of years now, to residents of Blue Hill, Brooklin, Ellsworth, Sedgwick, and Surry.

“A cord is four feet high by four feet wide by eight feet long stack of wood. Last winter, I think the total number of cord of wood that we gave out was 16 or 17 cord. This year we’ve already given out... and it’s what, the first of January? We’ve already given out over 25 cord. So, before the end of this winter is up, we would have doubled probably what we did last winter,” said Matthews.

With their wood demand growing exponentially, they are in need of donations other than wood.

“We receive wood donated from individuals that have a tree come down or whatever but the biggest part of the firewood that we get is from, we bought truckloads of tree-length hardwoods from financial donations that we receive,” said Matthews.

And now they’re getting requests for wood from residents over 50 miles away, so they need help from other Mainers to make this small operation into something bigger.

“We would love to say ‘yes’ to everybody that calls us up, but we just can’t do that. We don’t have the inventory to do that. So, what we’re trying to encourage people in outlying communities is if you’re from Lamoine, Dedham, or Holden wherever you might be from and you don’t have a program like ours, get one started in your community, let your church take care of it. Let your town get involved. Individuals like us can just jump in and get involved. We’re happy to come out to the towns and talk with people who may be interested in opening up their own wood bank,” said Matthews.

And help spread the warmth of heat and community.

“It’s a great thing it’s good exercise helps you community lot of plus, plus, pluses, if you can get to get back started,” said Matthews.

For more information about DownEast Wood Bank or for more information about starting a wood bank in your area, check out these websites.

DownEast Wood Bank Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1836987373302486/

UMaine Wood Bank Summit Page: https://extension.umaine.edu/community/firewood-banks/

