Two arrested after police find 2,300 marijuana plants in Belgrade

Photo showing marijuana
Photo showing marijuana(MGN Online / Pexels)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say two people were arrested Tuesday morning in Belgrade after 23-hundred marijuana plants were seized at two homes.

State police say 44-year-old Yuequan Chen of Massachusetts and 66-year-old Li Min Chan of Florida are charged with illegal cultivation and trafficking.

They say they searched homes on Guptill Road and Point Road after complaints from the community.

Chen and Chan are being held at the Kennebec County Jail.

If anyone has information about these cases, they’re asked to call state police.

