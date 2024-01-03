Suspects involved in Madison Big Apple armed robbery identified

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Suspects involved in the armed robbery of the Big Apple in Madison last August have been identified.

Initial reports said two armed men entered the store around 3 a.m. Aug. 5 and grabbed cash before running away.

Raymond Ellis, 34, was charged with robbery and theft.

Police say Ellis was already in jail for an incident back in November.

They say he lead police on a chase and hit several vehicles in Skowhegan.

Seth Johnson, 19, of Skowhegan was summonsed for robbery last month.

Ellis and Johnson will both appear in court for these charges in March.

A third suspect’s name hasn’t been released but charges are expected.

