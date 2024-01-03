Suspects involved in Madison Big Apple armed robbery identified

Raymond Ellis
Raymond Ellis(Somerset County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Suspects involved in the armed robbery of the Big Apple in Madison last August have been identified.

Initial reports said two armed men entered the store around 3 a.m. Aug. 5 and grabbed cash before running away.

Raymond Ellis, 34, was charged with robbery and theft.

Police say Ellis was already in jail for an incident back in November.

They say he lead police on a chase and hit several vehicles in Skowhegan.

Seth Johnson, 19, of Skowhegan was summonsed for robbery last month.

Ellis and Johnson will both appear in court for these charges in March.

A third suspect’s name hasn’t been released but charges are expected.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Kennebec River flooding in December
FEMA surveys storm damage in Kennebec County as Maine prepares disaster declaration request
DownEast Wood Bank
Volunteers in Surry help keep some Maine homes warm for another winter
FILE: Police lights
Police say yellow-flag law used following shots fired in Clifton
Annual Pet Angel Tree
Pope Memorial Humane Society grateful for outpour of support during annual Pet Angel Tree