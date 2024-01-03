Skowhegan woman accused of driving over 100 MPH while under the influence

Kristen Gullifer
Kristen Gullifer(Somerset County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan woman was arrested for going nearly double the speed limit and driving under the influence in Fairfield.

Fairfield police say 35-year-old Kristen Gullifer is facing OUI and criminal speeding charges.

They say an officer saw a car speeding through a 55 mph zone on Norridgewock Road.

The officer used his radar and says the car driven by Gullifer was going over 100 miles per hour.

She was pulled over and a sobriety test showed her blood alcohol level was over twice the legal limit.

Gullifer was arrested and is being held on $500 bail.

