Signatures supporting ban on flavored tobacco products turned in to Hallowell City Hall

HALLOWELL, Maine - About 300 signatures - supporting a ban on flavored tobacco products -are now turned in to Hallowell City Hall.

The move comes as the Hallowell City Council looks into ending all flavored tobacco sales - joining several other Maine communities - like Portland and Bangor.

Supporters Tuesday told us - they’re concerned about children getting addicted to nicotine from these flavored products.

”We just went in and delivered about 300 postcards to each city councilor and mayor,” Charlotte Warren, a Hallowell resident said.

“We’re seeing kids, a new generation of smokers, get hooked on flavored tobacco… and this is a way to stop that supply,” Warren said.

The City Council is expected to hold a public hearing on the issue next Monday and a final decision could come next month.

