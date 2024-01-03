Pope Memorial Humane Society grateful for outpour of support during annual Pet Angel Tree

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - The Pope Memorial Humane Society says they’re extremely grateful for the outpour of support they received from their community.

The shelter recently held their 6th Annual Pet Angel Tree in which people can give gifts to the hundreds of animals still seeking their forever home.

Every animal in their care received at least one gift with some being a bit unconventional.

While food and toys are always welcome the shelter says gifts like pet-safe sidewalk salt keeps paws safe on winter walks.

The shelter says that the generosity displayed often brought tears to the eyes of those who work there.

“To see every single animal get at least one gift this year, more often than not many gifts to have our Community Room absolutely filled with presents for the animals. It just you know, it brings tears to all of our eyes. To see people bring in the gifts that are wrapped for the animals in to have them be just awestruck is very, very cool. You know we have the absolute best community in the world to see everyone come together for homeless pets. It’s just the absolute best thing. We can’t thank everyone enough,” said Kasey Bielecki, the Marketing and Public Relations Manager at the shelter.

The shelter always welcomes donations and says that right now their biggest need is supplies for kittens.

