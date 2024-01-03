Penobscot school dedicates blood drive to student battling cancer

PENOBSCOT, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community School hosted a blood drive Wednesday in honor of Avery MacNair, an eighth grade student fighting cancer.

The drive was organized by Avery’s aunt, Jennifer Gray, alongside the school’s nurse.

“I contacted Nurse Jenny because I’m unable to donate blood, and I wanted to be able to do something, and I knew he had received a lot of blood products, and there was a time where the Red Cross was getting low on blood, and we wanted to be able to do something to give back,” says Gray.

Avery was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, called Philadelphia Chromosome B+ Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, on Valentine’s Day of last year. The diagnosis cut his basketball season short, and his illness made it harder for him to have the energy to continue playing.

So far, Avery has received over 35 blood products including blood and platelets.

“It’s probably one of the hardest years I’ve been through, but that’s just how it is,” describes Avery. “Because I was kind of going from living my teenage life and thought I was on top of the world to really feeling like nothing, and it was that ‘till about the end of summer, maybe October, and then I could finally start seeing my friends more often and regularly so that I felt a little bit better. I’m still not quite there but getting there.”

The school and local community gave a warm welcome to Avery during Wednesday’s blood drive to celebrate his first visit to school all year.

Avery’s mom, Jamie MacNair, added that the community has shown support throughout their journey through fundraisers and dropping gifts off to Avery at their shop, Northern Bay Market, when he could not be in public.

As part of the tight-knit peninsula community, Avery say he’s grateful for the outpour of love and support: “It really means a lot and I can’t imagine not having a community that can’t support me, you know. It’s just an honor.”

Not only did the blood drive serve as a thank you to the community, but as a way to raise awareness of the importance of giving blood during a nationwide shortage.

“It’s not just the town of Penobscot, it’s the entire peninsula. We’re kind of one giant family,” explains Gray. “I know there’s so many people that want to help out and everybody asks, ‘What can we do? What can we do?’ And the only way to give some of yourself is to give blood. We filled every spot today.”

“We know the need is there. We’ve never been denied products, but we would never want that to happen to somebody because there are times when it’s a necessity. We’ve used our fair share for sure,” says MacNair.

Avery is currently in remission, but still has a long way to go in his journey of conquering cancer. His goals for 2024 include getting back to school and playing his favorite sports: basketball, football, and baseball.

“I’m so excited to come back and be a kid again,” Avery says.

