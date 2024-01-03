Partly to Mostly Cloudy & A Bit Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a dry day today although it looks like we’ll see some cloudiness across the state especially across the north as a cold front slowly approaches. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with the clouds most prevalent across the north and a better chance for sunny breaks elsewhere. Highs will be a bit warmer, above average today with readings climbing into the 30s to near 40° this afternoon. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the night tonight with lows mainly in the 20s.

On Thursday, we’ll be watching a couple of features: 1. A slow moving cold front will cross the state during the day giving us a chance of some snow showers; 2. A weak area of low pressure developing near the Downeast coastline which could enhance the snow a bit for areas around Penobscot Bay and into Coastal Hancock County. Accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible in these areas otherwise no accumulation expected elsewhere. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s. Colder air will move in behind the front Thursday night setting us up with a colder day Friday. High pressure will provide us with mostly sunny skies Friday. Highs will be in the 20s. Another cold front is forecast to move through Friday night making for slightly colder temperatures as we head into the weekend. Saturday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 20s for most spots. We’ll keep an eye on a storm forecast to move south of New England... well south of Maine on Sunday. Most data keeps the storm offshore but some data brings it further north and grazes us with some snow especially closer to the coast so it bears watching but the thinking is that this will remain just offshore.

There could be a bigger, more impactful storm heading our way next week in the Tuesday night/Wednesday timeframe. This storm could bring snow, mix and rain to the state along with strong southeasterly winds. It’s still a long way out but make sure to stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Steadier light snow possible near the Downeast coastline. Highs in the 30s. Light winds will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow possible. Highs in the 20s.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.