Old Town Coyotes off to 6-0 start

“It’s been all work this offseason. We’ve all worked to get here, where we’re at right now,” said Emmitt Byther, junior forward.
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Coyotes are back trying to break through to the Class B North Championship.

The boys bowed out to No. 1 Ellsworth, 60-55, in last season’s regional semifinals.

Now, they’re gearing up to face the Eagles for the first time since then on Thursday at 7 p.m.

“They’re a really physical team. They work hard. They rebound very well. They’re just really aggressive. Big rivalry game, we’ve just got to work hard and do our thing. It’s really just playing as a team, working together, and putting all five guys on the floor playing all as one. It’s been all work this offseason. We’ve all worked to get here, where we’re at right now,” said Emmitt Byther, junior forward.

The Coyotes are off to a hot start this season.

Old Town is 6-0 so far, with its closest game coming in a 66-58 home win over Caribou on Dec. 16.

The rest have been by double digits.

