Man taken into custody following shots fired in Clifton

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - A man has been taking into custody following a reported shooting in Clifton.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says that several shots were fired and nearby neighbors were either evacuated or sheltered in place.

No one was hurt.

They say they did not fire any shots and were able to take the man into custody.

They did not say what road this happened on but say police are still on scene.

We’re told that there is no further danger to the public and more information will be released at a later time.

