Maine women’s basketball set for conference schedule

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear women’s basketball is tipping off America East play with a trip to UMass Lowell.

Maine stands at 7-7 on the season and will be competing in conference play the rest of the way.

Anne Simon and Adrianna Smith have led the team in the early going, as expected, but the lineup has seen top-to-bottom production with more players getting minutes on the floor.

Caroline Bornemann, Sarah Talon, Jaycie Christopher, and Olivia Rockwood have been a prominent second wave.

“I think we’re in a good spot entering conference with that. Anne and Addy have been amazing on and off the court. Their leadership and stats they’re putting up night in and night out are just really impressive. It’s nice to start to see other players step up. I think we’ve had other kids all year step up, but to find some consistency there is going to be important as we get into conference,” said Amy Vachon, head coach.

Coach Vachon added that Simon and Smith are “probably the best two players” in America East, but the team also needs to refocus defensively for a good conference season.

Thursday’s tipoff between the Black Bears and River Hawks is at 6 p.m. from Lowell.

The game will be on ESPN+.

