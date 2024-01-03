Maine State House evacuated due to a bomb threat

Maine State House evacuated due to a threat Wednesday afternoon.
Maine State House evacuated due to a threat Wednesday afternoon.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State House was being evacuated Wednesday afternoon in the middle of the first day of the second legislative session due to a bomb threat.

Police say it the threat was emailed, and it is connected to the threats made to multiple state houses across the country Wednesday.

Maine State Police’s bomb team is sending a K9 unit to clear the building.

Everyone was originally moved to the Cross Building, but now Legislators are being sent home.

This story will be updated.

