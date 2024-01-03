Maine Business Relief Fund launched to aid storm-impacted small businesses

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Grocers and Food Producers Association in partnership with the Retail Association of Maine have announced the launch of the Maine Business Relief Fund to help small businesses impacted by the storm.

”While the flooding was the most tangible evidence of the storm, a lot of businesses were without power for some days, trees, some equipment got damaged, food got spoiled,” Picard said.

Curtis Picard is the President and CEO of the Retail Association of Maine. He says the relief is specifically garnered to help small businesses in the retail and food industry.

”The goal of the Maine Business Relief Fund is to provide some direct financial relief, to help businesses clean up, restock, and to get back on their feet quickly,” Picard said.

The initiative was inspired by the relief effort in Vermont following a similar disaster and will offer grants ranging from 25 hundred to 10 thousand dollars to cover expenses such as equipment, supplies, and more.

”Some businesses don’t have insurance, and thankfully a lot of them do. A lot of businesses have freezers and supplies in the basement, that’s all gone, Katie Doherty, President and CEO of the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce said.

Governor Mills, who was at the announcement, says her administration supports the efforts.

”To do our part, I am pleased to announce today that my office, I am donating $10,000 to the Maine Business Relief Fund through the governor’s contingency account,” Mills said.

Applications will open starting January 4th at 10 am and will run through the end of the month.

”We have some anonymous donors that is going to match up to $250,000. We have already had some significant donations. We could hypothetically begin to distribute the funds very, very quickly,” Picard said.

