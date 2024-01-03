Light Snow Thursday, Turning Colder & Breezy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to remain uniform across the region ahead of a cold front that is currently sitting over southern Canada. The front will begin to cross the region late tonight and will continue into Thursday. Along the front, snow showers are likely and will begin in the north before moving towards the coast. Lows tonight will be warmer than the past few nights thanks to the added cloud cover as most communities will be dropping into the 20s.

Clouds will stick around for the first half of Thursday as the front moves through. Light snow showers are likely with accumulations expected to be on the light side. Locales in the north could see up to 2″ while communities closer to the coast should expect a coating to an inch. This would be enough to make roads slick. Highs on Thursday will be in the morning before the front moves through. Highs will reach the Upper 20s to mid 30s and once the front passes, temperatures will come crashing down, skies will be clearing, and winds shift out of the northwest and increase. Wind gusts Thursday night through Friday will reach 20-30 mph. These winds factored in with lows in the single digits and teens will result in sub-zero wind chill values Thursday night into Friday.

Wind chill values Thursday night into Friday morning will be dropping below 0° as winds out of the NW will gust up to 30 mph. (wabi)

Lots of sunshine expected on Friday with afternoon highs that will be mostly in the teens and 20s. Due to NW gusts up to 30 mph, wind chill values will be above and below zero. Saturday will have increasing clouds with highs in the teens & 20s.

We are STILL watching a potential snowstorm by Sunday. Models continue to come into more agreement with where the low will be tracking, but this will be one of the storms where the difference of a few miles in any direction with greatly change the outcome. As of now, we have high confidence in saying that ALL snow is expected on SUNDAY. With the latest track, coastal and southern areas would see the highest snowfall totals with lesser amounts expected inland. If the track shifts farther north, the highest totals would still be along the coast & south, but inland totals would need to be increased. This does look like it will be a higher impact event for parts of southern New England. We will continue to keep you updated.

Greatest chance for snow on Sunday will be along the coast and across the south. (wabi)

Quieter conditions expected for Monday and Tuesday, but we are watching another storm that could potentially bring rain, snow & wind to the region starting Tuesday night lasting through Wednesday. Because of the potential strength of this storm, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Watching threat for another strong windstorm that could once again knock out power. Snow will also be possible. (wabi)

There are still plenty of details to work out, but as of right now the greatest impacts would be late Tuesday night into the first half of Wednesday. This is when moderate to heavy snowfall will be combined with our strongest SSW winds and could result in potential Blizzard conditions. SSW winds look to potentially gust IN EXCESS of 60 mph. This could potentially be a similar event to what we had in late December . Significant wind damage along with power outages would be likely and keep in mind that this will be a colder storm so losing power would not be ideal. As the low moves to our northeast by Wednesday afternoon, winds will die down and the snow would change to either a mix of rain/snow or over to all rain. Flooding will still be a concern, but not as great as last time.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Light snow showers north. Lows in the 20s with a WNW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers, skies clearing later in the day. Highs in the 20s & 30s. NW wind 5-15 mph. Temperatures will drop once the cold front passes and winds will begin to gust up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens & 20s. Breezy NW winds with gusts to 30 mph. Wind chill values above and below zero.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the teens & 20s.

SUNDAY: Chance for snow especially along the coast. Highs in the teens & 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 20s and 30s. Watching Rain/Windstorm overnight & into Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.