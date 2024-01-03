Fort Kent woman dies from injuries following crash

FORT KENT, Maine (WABI) - A woman has died after a car crash in Fort Kent.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday off of East Main Street.

Fort Kent police say a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Sami Manirath of Fort Kent left the road and entered a parking lot of an apartment building before it veered off a ledge and hit an embankment.

Officials say after rolling several times, the vehicle ended up submerged in the Fish River.

Authorities say Manirath, the only person in the SUV, was pulled from the vehicle and flown to a Bangor hospital.

Police say Manirath later died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

We’re told Manirath was well known in the community as the owner of restaurants in Fort Kent and Madawaska.

