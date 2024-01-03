Ellsworth police chief put on indefinite leave, report says

Glenn Moshier
Glenn Moshier(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth police chief Glenn Moshier is on indefinite leave from the department pending the outcome of an internal investigation. That according to the Bangor Daily News.

The newspaper reports Moshier told them he was placed on leave last Wednesday, but did not provide any information about why.

In addition to his duties as police chief, Moshier also serves as Ellsworth’s city manager.

The BDN says Moshier will continue to fulfill those duties.

Moshier has been chief of police in Ellsworth since 2017.

