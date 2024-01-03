Cast members preview upcoming show ‘Picnic’ at Cyrus Pavilion Theatre

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Margo Lukens and Lauren Billings are cast member in True North Theatre show “Picnic.”

The play opens Jan. 5 and runs through Jan. 14, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. at the the Cyrus Pavilion Theatre on the UMaine campus.

Tickets are $15 and are available at 207tix.com/organizations/true-north-theatre

