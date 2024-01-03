Cast members preview upcoming show ‘Picnic’ at Cyrus Pavilion Theatre

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Margo Lukens and Lauren Billings are cast member in True North Theatre show “Picnic.”

The play opens Jan. 5 and runs through Jan. 14, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. at the the Cyrus Pavilion Theatre on the UMaine campus.

Tickets are $15 and are available at 207tix.com/organizations/true-north-theatre

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

Damage left from last month's storm in Anson
Anson community seek to rebuild after severe storm displacement
Maine Business Relief Fund launched to aid storm-impacted small businesses
Maine Business Relief Fund launched to aid storm-impacted small businesses
FILE PHOTO
Federal officials begin assessment of Maine storm damage, costs
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Trump appeals ruling barring him from Maine ballot