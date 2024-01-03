BIW getting $34 million for workforce projects

BATH, Maine - Bath Iron Works is getting $34 million for six workforce projects.

Senator Susan Collins announced Tuesday the U.S. Navy approved the funding from the 2023 Defense Appropriations Bill.

The funding will be used in different ways including increasing workers at BIW apprentice academies and providing new workers on-the-job training at the shipyard.

It will also pay for 85 new housing units for workers closer to the shipyard.

Also, there will be 150 additional year-round childcare slots and free bus services to BIW employees in Bath and Brunswick.

