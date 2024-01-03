Anson community seek to rebuild after severe storm displacement

ANSON, Maine (WABI) - Some residents in Anson say they had to be rescued by a canoe as the water rose quickly.

They’re now displaced and are not only asking for help, but they want answers and hopefully a change.

”Why not? Why weren’t we, we were flooded in ‘87, and why weren’t we ever told?” Francis Musodic an Anson resident said.

”I know it came fast, but they had to had been a little bit of warning,” Jennifer Booker who is also a resident of Anson said.

”We should have been on the first of the list to know what is going to the coming our way,” Michael Lescault, another resident within the community said.

Many residents say they were not alerted before the flood.

”We are homeless. We are living in friends’ homes. We have dogs. We have lives that we have lost and uprooted,” Lescault said.

This is the first place that floods every year, and they should have been here first saying get your stuff ready because you are probably going to be evacuated,” Booker said.

”They should be one of the first people to be alerted,” said Lt. Lance Maginnis with the Anson Fire Department. Maginnis says he, the captain, and their crew members were out knocking on doors.

”About noon and 1 o’clock is when the water started getting a little higher, so we started going around door to door, let people know, hey the water is getting high,” Maginnis said.

But, some residents say they did not get a knock on their door.

”It could have been a miss. I know we were all pretty hectic in the beginning trying to make sure we worked our way up there,” he said.

”The roads were open, and then 15 minutes later, it was under two feet of water,” Captain Andrew Hupper with Anson fire said.

Residents say there was also confusion about a dam release because of a social media post from the department. It said, “Harris Dam has malfunctioned. The water will be here in an hour or two. All firefighters be on high alert. Stay away from riverside low areas.”

”Well, we didn’t have direct communications with the people running the dam. We were just getting messages from other departments from the dams down saying hey, they are letting more water out,” Maginnis said.

That message was later deleted.

”We were not a hundred percent sure if it was true or not, and it was supposed to be the whole department first,”Maginnis said.

He says communication could be improved within the department as well as the State starting with something similar to the Amber Alert system.

”That’s what they should do for any floods and any disasters going on. That’s what they should do,” Maginnis said.

The town Administrator, Tammy Murray agrees and says the lack of resources in their region has been difficult.

”In the meantime, these people don’t have homes, so to get them into resources, and when you don’t have a large income or you don’t have a large savings account, how are you doing this? So, I have been pulling for every resource I can possibly do, but I do agree with them on that there is not a lot of resources for when something like this happens,” Murray said.

A simple convenience of everyday life was taken away from us like that,” Lescault said.

”The best we can, we just got to clean up the pieces, start all over. Me personally, I don’t think I’m ever going to put my family back in this position, so we are going to see what we can do with the property, clean it up the best we can. We are going to move forward, but we are always going to have a piece of this community in our hearts,” Musodic said.

