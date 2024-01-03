Advocates call for gun safety reform ahead of Maine’s legislative session

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers are back in Augusta for the start of the session in the New Year.

One of the first orders of business for lawmakers is to honor the victims and families of Maine’s deadliest mass shooting.

It was a busy and at times an emotional Wednesday morning at the State House.

A number of activists and organizations gathered to show their support for the victims and families of the Lewiston mass shootings on Oct. 25 that claimed the lives of 18 people and injured 13 others.

A moment of silence was taken to honor those lives lost.

Before heading into the session, advocates called for urgent action on gun safety reform.

Many say they cannot wait any longer to confront the problem.

One change they would like to see is to the state’s so-called Yellow Flag law, which allows a judge to remove guns from someone in a mental health crisis.

Many who were in attendance Wednesday know first hand what gun violence can do to families.

Arthur Barnard is one of them. His son, Arthur, was killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille.

”We have to stop being careless as a nation. This is not a Democratic or Republican thing. Common sense for all of us. This is not about taking guns, okay? This is about doing the right thing and finding the right politicians who are willing to do the right thing more than they’re afraid of losing their jobs,” Barnard said.

Other Mainers we spoke to say they believe some of Maine’s gun laws are too restrictive and they would like to see lawmakers prioritize mental health and not take away the rights of law-abiding citizens.

