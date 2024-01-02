Trump appeals ruling barring him from Maine ballot

(WABI/AP) - Former President Donald Trump is asking a Maine court to overturn the secretary of state’s decision to remove him from the primary ballot because of his role in the riot at the US Capitol.

The campaign filed a formal appeal Tuesday.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows removed Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot last Thursday.

Trump’s appeal declares Bellows had no jurisdiction in the matter and asks that she be required to place Trump on the primary ballot arguing she abused her discretion and relied on quote “untrustworthy evidence.”

Trump’s attorneys argue Bellows should have recused herself due to her bias against Trump as demonstrated by a documented history of prior statements prejudging the matter.

Bellows say the appeal is part of the process, and she has confidence in her decision and in the rule of law.

Bellows became the first election official to take action unilaterally to bar Trump under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Bellows did suspend the effect of her decision until the court rules on the appeal.

