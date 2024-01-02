Trump appeals ruling barring him from Maine ballot

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. Police said Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, they are investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court's decision to remove Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By WABI News Desk and The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI/AP) - Former President Donald Trump is asking a Maine court to overturn the secretary of state’s decision to remove him from the primary ballot because of his role in the riot at the US Capitol.

The campaign filed a formal appeal Tuesday.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows removed Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot last Thursday.

Trump’s appeal declares Bellows had no jurisdiction in the matter and asks that she be required to place Trump on the primary ballot arguing she abused her discretion and relied on quote “untrustworthy evidence.”

Trump’s attorneys argue Bellows should have recused herself due to her bias against Trump as demonstrated by a documented history of prior statements prejudging the matter.

Bellows say the appeal is part of the process, and she has confidence in her decision and in the rule of law.

Bellows became the first election official to take action unilaterally to bar Trump under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Bellows did suspend the effect of her decision until the court rules on the appeal.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

Michigan's Supreme Court ruled that fmr. president Donald Trump can stay on the state's...
Maine Secretary of State on removing Trump from ballot
Maine State House
Maine storm has delayed a key vote on California-style limits for gas vehicles
LNL Anchor Ryan Piers talks to Sikh activist and author Bhajan Bhinder about the danger...
LNL: Sikh Leaders Face Danger in the US, Canada
Sanford man sentenced to 25 years in prison after paying sex trafficker to live stream child abuse