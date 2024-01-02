Skowhegan organization named a finalist in a national economic growth program

SKPWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - “Really, it’s a go big or go home model for us where we’re really just committed to Skowhegan and the region and doing things that are really based in our culture in our community and not trying to pretend to be something that we’re not,” said Main Street Skowhegan President and CEO, Kristina Cannon.

One Maine town is getting a financial boost and is also in the running for more.

Main Street Skowhegan is a nonprofit organization focused on revitalizing Skowhegan, enhancing the town’s economic, cultural, and recreational community.

The coalition’s Revitalization of Central Maine Plan is receiving more than $425,000 from the Biden-Harris Administration through the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

As one of 22 finalists in the country, they are now invited to apply for additional grants ranging from $20 million to $50 million to help with challenges in the area.

“In Central Maine, we know that people have issues getting to work because of transportation, childcare, maybe lack of credentials or education, to do a certain job or hold a certain position. So, we’re thinking about all those different things as a way to kind of tackle the challenges regionally and then help get people back to work and doing a job that they feel is fulfilling,” said Cannon.

Working with businesses and other organizations in the region, they’re looking forward to more opportunities.

“We’re excited to get people better paying jobs to bring more businesses to the area to make people happy. You know, there’s a lot of research out there that shows that people aren’t at work because of perhaps mental health or other sort of, you know, challenges at home. And so, thinking about how we can kind of tackle some of those challenges as well is part of this whole process. Loneliness is another example of why people aren’t necessarily working. And so, if we can create more third spaces, create this culture of civic engagement, and really get people excited about being here, living here, I think that we’ll have a much more vibrant workforce and a much more vibrant culture locally,” said Cannon.

And helping Central Maine grow, together.

“We’re really excited to think about this from a regional perspective. So, we have partners in Waterville that we are going to be working with, our business partners around the region as well. So, it’s about more than just downtown revitalization for us. It’s about, you know, community wide economic development, regional economic development, and really enhancing our region as a whole here in Central Maine,” said Cannon.

