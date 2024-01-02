Roof of tractor trailer truck peeled off in road-rail bridge incident

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt Tuesday morning after the roof of tractor trailer truck was taken off during a road-rail bridge incident in Carmel.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the truck tried to go under bridge on Five Road.

The top of the truck peeled off completely as a result.

The sheriff on scene tells us they’ve seen this happen many times before -- they say they respond to incidents like this one several times every year.

