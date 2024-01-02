Roof of tractor trailer truck peeled off in road-rail bridge incident

Roof of tractor trailer truck peeled off in road-rail bridge incident
Roof of tractor trailer truck peeled off in road-rail bridge incident(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt Tuesday morning after the roof of tractor trailer truck was taken off during a road-rail bridge incident in Carmel.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the truck tried to go under bridge on Five Road.

The top of the truck peeled off completely as a result.

The sheriff on scene tells us they’ve seen this happen many times before -- they say they respond to incidents like this one several times every year.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

Skowhegan sign
Skowhegan organization named a finalist in a national economic growth program
Non-alcoholic drinks
Health officials, local business explains ‘Dry January’
Slightly warmer tonight. More clouds and warmer temperatures Wednesday.
1/2/24 PM Weather
Police Lights
Florida man injured in Augusta crash