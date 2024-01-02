Old Town girls basketball continuing to contend

The Coyotes reached last year’s North Final undefeated before falling to the eventual-champion Ellsworth Eagles, 59-52. They have a rematch with the Eagles on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Old Town.
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town girls basketball team is back for another run at the program’s first Class B State Championship.

Old Town has talented returners back from that team, giving them a good chance again.

“I think it’s our team atmosphere. We’re really good and really close. We’re like sisters. That definitely translates on the court. We are so excited. We’ve been waiting since the beginning of the season for this rematch, and we’re so excited to go out and play,” said Saige Evans, senior center.

“(Ellsworth’s) a great team. They have great defense. They play a similar defense like us. They like to pressure the ball. They’re aggressive. They can shoot. We’ve been looking forward to it ever since we lost to them last year,” said Makayla Emerson, senior point guard.

The Coyotes have picked up right where they left off last season with a 6-0 start.

