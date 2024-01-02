Not As Cold Tonight. More Clouds & Warmer Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some clouds have spread across the region, but overall skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be warmer than what they were last night with temperatures ranging from the mid-teens to the low 20s.

We will see some additional cloud cover on Wednesday especially across the north. Overall, going with a mix of sun & clouds. This will also be one of our warmest days this week with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

A cold front will begin to move through the region late Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring increasing clouds during the night and through the first part of Thursday. There will also be light snow flurries associated with the front. I do not expect much if anything for snowfall accumulation. A few spots may see a coating up to an inch. Highs Thursday will still be in the 30s before the colder air arrives behind the front. Skies will also be clearing once the front moves out.

Lots of sunshine expected on Friday with afternoon highs that will be mostly in the teens and 20s. Saturday will have increasing clouds with highs in the teens & 20s.

We are STILL watching a potential snowstorm by Sunday. Models continue to come into more agreement with where the low will be tracking, but this will be one of the storms where the difference of a few miles in any direction with greatly change the outcome. As of now, we have high confidence in saying that ALL snow is expected on SUNDAY. With the latest track, coastal areas would see the highest snowfall totals with lesser amounts expected inland. If the track shifts farther north, the highest totals would still be along the coast, but inland totals would need to be increased. This does look like it will be a higher impact event for parts of southern New England. More details to come!

Quieter conditions expected for Monday and Tuesday, but we are watching another storm that could potentially bring rain, snow & wind to the region starting Tuesday night lasting through Wednesday. Temperatures look to warm into the 30s and 40s by this period so it does appear that rain would be the dominant precipitation type.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the teens & 20s. Westerly wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with more clouds across the north. Highs in the 30s and a few low 40s possible. West wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with light flurries, skies clearing later in the day. Highs in the 30s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens & 20s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the teens & 20s.

SUNDAY: Chance for snow. Highs in the teens & 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

