Newly-opened Train 186 in Searsport already has dedicated following

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - With the arrival of the New Year it’s a chance for all of us to start fresh.

For many, that means making a New Year’s resolution.

One of my resolutions is to find a fitness routine that I actually enjoy. There are so many local gyms that offer unique classes, so I wanted to check some out.

All month long photojournalist Mark Rediker and I be bringing you along with us in a segment called Get ME Fit.

Our first stop takes us to Searsport to check out Train 186.

It’s a relatively new studio but already has quite the following.

Behind Train 186′s popularity is the knowledge and passion of owner and coach, Amber Dodzweit Riposta.

I had Dodzweit Riposta take me through her Signature 186 class, which you can see below.

How does a small-town college athlete land on the cover of a fitness magazine?

“Honestly, it was an accident,” Amber said.

Working as a hairstylist and makeup artist to put herself through school, Dodzweit Riposta stepped in front of the camera to do a lighting test during a shoot.

Those photos changed her life.

“It kind of caught the attention from some really big photographers out in Los Angeles and then by the age of 24, I had landed my first cover,” she said.

“I look at that person, and that’s just something that I did. It wasn’t who I was,” she said of the covers.

Amber walked away from modeling, but has stayed active in the fitness industry going on nearly 20 years.

She packed up everything she knows and brought it with her when she and her husband, Andrew, decided to leave big city living behind and settle down near his side of the family in Waldo County.

“One day we just said you know, wouldn’t it be nice to have space? Wouldn’t it be nice to just have some peace and quiet,” she said.

An empty building along Route 1 in Searsport kept calling to her, and eventually the Ripostas decided to open their own studio.

“All the other big cities you see, these sorts of facilities are in every corner but I didn’t want to open something that already been done,” she said.

The result is Train 186. It offers circuit-style training and a Saturday spin class.

“I think I watched my whole life people walk into gyms and feel completely overwhelmed and I wanted to create a space that was fun,” she said.

With Amber’s athletic approach to training and Andrew’s nutrition expertise, they’ve created something special in short amount of time.

Athletes from around the region flock to her classes, which can sell out quickly.

The only thing foggy about their future now is the windows after a class is over.

“It’s a small space and that’s intentional. Because when you put people in the same room, everyone starts feeding off of their energy and then you have something that has never existed before. All these people in the same room working hard together. It’s kind of awesome,” she said.

To learn more or sign up for a class yourself, visit train186.com.

