Maine men’s hockey rolling on six-game win streak

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine men’s hockey team wrapped up 2023 with a Ledyard Classic Championship, thanks to wins over No. 18 RIT and the tournament host, Dartmouth.

The Black Bears now turn to their final non-conference weekend series of the season when the Colgate Raiders come to Alfond Arena for 7 p.m. puck drops on Friday and Saturday (WABI)

Maine is riding a six-game winning streak into the matchup.

“They’re working hard. I thought we worked hard, way more so than we did the last three games before break. The guys sacrificed their Christmas to come back here and put a solid week in before we played. That’s a big deal,” said Ben Barr, head coach.

“Guys are disciplined on this team. Even over the few days we went home, we worked out and skated. We did come back early before Christmas so we could be ready for the Dartmouth tournament. It paid off big time for us,” said Cole Hanson, junior forward.

The Black Bears are unbeaten since their 5-4 loss to No. 8 Boston University back on Nov. 18.

Hanson is facing his former team after spending his freshman season with the Raiders.

