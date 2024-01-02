Maine Business Relief Fund launches to help small businesses impacted by December storm

Maine (WABI) - Several agencies are coming together to provide relief to small businesses impacted by the Dec. 18 storm.

The Retail Association of Maine and the Maine Grocers and Food Producers Association are launching the Maine Business Relief Fund.

They say the fund will offer grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to cover things like equipment replacement, operating expenses, supplies, and assistance with cleanup.

Applications will be open Thursday at 10 a.m. and go through Jan. 31.

You can find out more information at mainebusinessrelieffund.com and we will have more from the conference Tuesday night.

