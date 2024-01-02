Illegal marijuana growing operation discovered in Central Maine, 3 arrested

An illegal marijuana growing operation discovered in China, Maine
An illegal marijuana growing operation discovered in China, Maine(Kennebec County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHINA, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested over the weekend after authorities say an illegal marijuana growing operation was discovered in China.

According to Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, they got a call about someone being held against their will at a home on Route 3.

When police arrived, they found nobody held against their will, but they say they did discover the first level of the residence was being used as an illegal marijuana growing operation.

The three residents, 36-year-old Changgeng Chen, 41-year-old Bing Xu, and 43-year-old Aiqin Chen were all arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Authorities say there were nearly 1,000 mature plants and a significant number of seedlings seized from the scene.

This is the fourth illegal marijuana growing operation that’s been discovered by officials in the state in the last year.

