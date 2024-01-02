Health officials, local business explains ‘Dry January’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new year means a fresh start, which for many means replacing old habits with fresh resolutions.

For those wanting to limit alcohol consumption in 2024, a popular way to start is “Dry January.”

“It’s a nationwide campaign to try to get people to see the effects of what alcohol is in their life, whether it’s their health, whether it’s their relationships, whether it’s financial, Dry January’s a good chance for you to see what role substances play in your life,” said Micah Raymond, addiction care at Northern Light Health.

Raymond says many people will replace alcohol with other substances like caffeine or sugar, but the best way to replace alcohol in your life is practicing mindfulness and focusing on the healthy behaviors that you already do to cope with stress, anxiety, or other reasons you may drink.

Just because you’re participating in Dry January doesn’t mean you have to forego your favorite cocktails or beers, as many liquor stores have non-alcoholic options.

“We do see a fair amount of uptick in the mocktails, plus with the non-liquor, the non-alc beer, the non-alc wine,” says Manager Partner of Bangor’s Damon’s Beverage Dave Makson of the month. “Mostly because it feels part of your routine, so if you’re normally a person who has a drink or two at a party or at home, you’re still in your routine. As a beverage store, we’re always focused on having something for everybody, any type of wine, for the most part, any type of beer, we can find something in everybody’s field, which is a cool thing now.”

If you are opting for non-alcoholic options this Dry January, Raymond says it can be helpful for some but a hindrance to others, depending on personal history. He recommends consulting your primary care provider to make sure Dry January is for you.

He also adds that, depending on your consumption habits, withdrawal symptoms from alcohol will be difficult to begin with, but will get easier as time goes on.

“In anything that you do, it’s important to know what you’re doing and why you’re doing it, and you’re really not going to get a chance to know that if you don’t see the effects of it,” Raymond says.

If you or a loved one are struggling with alcoholism or other substance addiction, there are many resources available in the state for support.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.