Fairly calm this week, watching for potential storm by Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With a nice ridge of high pressure in place, quiet weather is expected today. Last night, dry air finally worked it’s way in to clear out the low-level clouds that has been plaguing the forecast the past several days. With those clouds finally mixed out, we have much better chance of seeing that sunshine today. Expect a dry day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the upper 20′s and lower 30′s north to mid 30′s along the coast. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph. Expect another quiet night with partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the teens and 20′s. Clouds will increase on Wednesday becoming partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for a few isolated snow showers across northern Maine. Highs will reach the lower 30′s north to upper 30′s possibly near 40 along the coast

Our next chance at some snow showers arrives Thursday afternoon. A cold front will cross the state from northwest to southeast and bring some scattered snow showers Thursday afternoon, ending by Thursday night. Accumulations will be very minimal with locations only getting a coating possibly up to an inch. After the cold front clears the coast high pressure will build in for Friday and Saturday keeping us dry and while pumping in very cold air from the north. Highs on Friday and Saturday only top out into the teens and 20′s.

Then we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for another potential snow maker moving in Sunday. Models are still going back and fourth between one of two outcomes. 1.) the high pressure to our north stays strong enough to suppress the storm to our south or 2.) The high pressure to our north is weaker and allows the storm to ride up the New England coast and deliver a nice dose of snow. We are still pretty far out from this potential storm, so I anticipate the models to continue to bounce around for the next couple of days before closing in on a solid solution. Continue to check back with the latest updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the 20′s north to mid 30′s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, lows drop into the teens and 20′s

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in lower 30′s north to upper 30′s possibly near 40 along the coast

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers possible. Highs reach the 20′s north to mid 30′s along the coast.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Colder, highs only reach the teens and 20′s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the teens and 20′s.

SUNDAY: Watching for potential snowstorm, highs in the teens and 20′s.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.