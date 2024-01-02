East Millinocket man arrested after threatening multiple people

Trent McRitchie
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man who’s prohibited to possess firearms was arrested Friday in East Millinocket.

Trent McRitchie, 48, of Millinocket and Ohio was taken into custody after authorities say he threatened a town official, neighbors, and other residents in East Millinocket.

According to a Facebook post from East Millinocket Police, he had been prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous criminal convictions and an active protective order out of Ohio.

McRitchie was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

He’s charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of a protection order, and two counts of criminal threatening.

