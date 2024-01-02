Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprises 13-year-old with Super Bowl tickets

A teenager in Missouri born with a rare spinal defect got a very special surprise. (Source: KMBC, NFL MEDIA, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, CNN)
By Alan Shope, KMBC via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – A teenager in Missouri born with a rare spinal defect got a very special surprise.

Not only did he get to meet Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but he was given Super Bowl tickets as well.

Isaac Murdock, 13, is a huge sports fan and never misses a Chiefs game.

When he was asked to shoot what he thought was a commercial for Variety KC, he was all in. But then, Mahomes showed up and said, “What’s up.”

“He showed up. That was insane,” Isaac said. “It was kind of the last thing I expected.”

Despite his rare spinal defect, Isaac still plays a lot of basketball and other sports. He’s a part of Variety KC, a non-profit organization in the area for kids with disabilities.

“I love that he gets to highlight all the kids in the organization and show them how special they are too,” said Abby Martin with Variety KC.

Isaac’s whole family plans to make the trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58 in February. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

Copyright 2024 KCMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

Police Lights
Florida man injured in Augusta crash
“He showed up. That was insane,” Isaac said. “It was kind of the last thing I expected.”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprises 13-year-old with Super Bowl tickets
Trent McRitchie
East Millinocket man arrested after threatening multiple people
FILE PHOTO: Flooding in Fairfield
Maine Business Relief Fund launches to help small businesses impacted by December storm