Anson residents struggling in the aftermath of severe storm

ANSON, Maine (WABI) - A small community in Anson is upset with what they say is the lack of communication during last month’s severe storm and the lack of resources after.

Now, they’re calling on anyone who could help to do so.

”No warning. Absolutely no warning for all of us,” Michael Lescault, an Anson resident said.

Residents in this tight-knit community say they’re lucky to be alive after the water rose over six feet from the historic storm before Christmas.

”Everything in the house from the first level to the second level which is our entire life, our entire life is gone,” Lescault said.

”I mean, we didn’t know it was even happening until we looked out our window. Our neighbors’ goats and neighbors were being rescued, and they shined the light on our driveway, and the water was already over our cars,” said Jennifer Booker who lost everything due to the flood.

For Francis Musodic, who lives in a historic building with his wife and three children, it was a relatively normal night, even without power.

”We went around fed our goats, our chickens ducks,” Musodic said.

They went to bed only to be awakened to a horrific scene.

”Our goats screaming, swimming, and my daughter was able to wake us up and asked why her goats were screaming,” Musodic said.

He says he opened the door and realized they had to act fast.

”By the time we were even able to realize what happened, water was already coming through the floor,” Musodic said.

The community says they’re angry they had little to no warning from officials, especially living in an area that easily floods.

”We should have been on the first of the list to know what was going to be coming our way, and we had no warning, none,” Lescault

But what’s worse, they say, is they have had no resources after losing everything.

”There is only six of us. We were told the numbers weren’t high enough for FEMA to come and help us immediately. We were told that. We need places to live. I mean, we are looking to buy campers so we can stay in campers all winter, Booker said.

We’ll hear from the fire department and town officials. Meanwhile, state and federal officials are currently conducting damage assessments from the storm.

If the total cost is beyond the state’s capabilities to deal with, the governor will formally request a major disaster declaration from the Federal Government which would provide funding to help with recovery efforts.

