State Police and Bar Harbor Police investigating a death

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - State Police and Bar Harbor Police are investigating a death in Bar Harbor.

There wasn’t any other information available but we were told there is no threat to the public.

Viewers have reached out to TV5 and told us about a police presence on Des Isle Ave and near the Town Pier on Sunday, but we have not confirmed if these are connected.

Bar Harbor Lt. Kevin Edgecomb tells us more information should be released later Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

