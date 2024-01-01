State Legislature to reconvene later this week

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Legislature is set to reconvene in Augusta on Wednesday.

The Maine Senate will begin the session with a tribute to the Lewiston shooting victims.

Reverend Sarah Gillespie of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice will offer the opening prayer, and the Lewiston High School Chamber Singers will perform the National Anthem.

Senator Peggy Rotundo of Lewiston will also be presenting a Joint Resolution to honor the memory of the Lewiston shooting victims.

There are several committee hearings and work sessions scheduled throughout the day.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.