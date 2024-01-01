State Legislature to reconvene later this week

Maine State House
Maine State House(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Legislature is set to reconvene in Augusta on Wednesday.

The Maine Senate will begin the session with a tribute to the Lewiston shooting victims.

Reverend Sarah Gillespie of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice will offer the opening prayer, and the Lewiston High School Chamber Singers will perform the National Anthem.

Senator Peggy Rotundo of Lewiston will also be presenting a Joint Resolution to honor the memory of the Lewiston shooting victims.

There are several committee hearings and work sessions scheduled throughout the day.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

Ron Bradman
The Bangor man behind ‘Ron’s Christmas Wish’ has passed away
Clouds and light snow tonight. Drier with more sunshine Tuesday.
1/1/24 PM Weather
Bangor crash knocks out power to some Versant customers
FILE: Police lights
State Police and Bar Harbor Police investigating a death