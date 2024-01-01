Quiet weather to ring in 2024

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure will continue to wedge is way into the region today. However, low-level clouds, which proved to be persistent across the region yesterday, will once again be a stubborn factor in the forecast today. Expect to remain cloudy through the morning with the chance for some gradual clearing late this afternoon and evening. Aside from some isolated areas of flurries across the state this morning, we will stay dry to kick off 2024. Highs will reach the lower 20′s north to right around 30 along the coast. The weather will stay quiet through tonight, expect partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will drop into the teens inland and lower 20′s along the coast.

The weather will remain fairly calm through Wednesday. Expect another dry day with partly cloudy skies for Tuesday. Highs will reach the upper 20′s and lower 30′s north to mid 30′s along the coast. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the chance fore a few isolated snow showers across northern Maine. Highs reach the lower 30′s north to upper 40′s along the coast.

Our next chance at some snow showers arrives Thursday afternoon as a weak area of low pressure crosses the state and transfers its energy to a coastal low. Expect isolated to scattered snow showers to Thursday into Thursday night, clearing out by Friday morning. Models have continued to keep this storm system suppressed to our southeast so the likelihood of seeing any impactful snow is decreasing. Friday through Saturday look to stay dry with mostly sunny skies.

Then we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for another potential snow maker moving in Sunday. Yesterday models were hinting that an area of low pressure will move northward form the mid-Atlantic coast and make it way up here with a good dosage of snow. However, as of this morning models have kept it far south enough to where we wouldn’t see much of an impact. Stay tuned for more updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies gradual clearing late this afternoon/evening. Highs reach the lower 20′s north to right around 30 along the coast.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows drop into the teens inland and lower 20′s along the coast.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers possible. Highs reach the 20′s north to mid 30′s along the coast.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs reach the lower 20′s north to upper 20′s and lower 30′s along the coast.

