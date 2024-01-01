Orono arcade seeing a surprise surge in business amidst winter break

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The streets of Orono may be quieter than normal during winter break.

But businesses is booming for one local spot in town.

“So surprisingly, we thought we would see a little bit of a shrinkage because all the college students are home for break, most of them are. But it’s been busier than normal because the amount of families that are coming in from within 90 miles away is greater than the number of college kids that are home. So it’s great,” said owner of Orono Arcade LLC Matt Acheson.

“Everybody comes in has fun. Everybody’s coming in with a smile. Everybody’s leaving with a smile, whether it’s families, whether it’s couples on a date, we get a lot of first dates, we of course, tons of families, so it’s great. It’s a lot of fun,” Acheson said.

The surge is a welcome sight for a business that opened it’s doors just a few months ago.

“So my favorite thing is that we’re seeing people come from everywhere. We’re getting folks coming from Waterville, from Ellsworth from Mount Desert Island, from Skowhegan from Greenbush. I mean everywhere it’s not just Orono we got people driving an hour and a half to get here. So that’s wonderful to see. And certainly that’s helped us grow quicker than we thought we would,” said Acheson.

The arcade is closed Monday and Wednesday, open from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM Tuesday and Thursday, open from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, and open from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Saturday and 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Sunday.

