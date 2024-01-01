Northern Light Health announces first baby born in 2024

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health welcomed their first baby of 2024 Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Keeley Richardson was born at 12:21 Monday morning.

So far, this is the first baby we know about being born in 2024 in Maine.

We reached out to the hospital for a picture of Keeley and are waiting to hear from other hospitals about their new year babies.

This story will be updated.

