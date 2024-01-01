K9 Warden helps locate and rescue pair of lost hikers in Steep Falls

Officials say around 3 p.m. Sunday, Warden K9 Breezy struck on a scent and led Warden Lucas...
Officials say around 3 p.m. Sunday, Warden K9 Breezy struck on a scent and led Warden Lucas Bellanceau to the stranded hikers, who were severely hypothermic, and unable to walk.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - Two missing hikers were rescued in the woods of Steep Falls on Sunday afternoon by Game Wardens and a K9 after they got lost while on a hike.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says 48-year-old Joseph Caroto of Limington and 55-year-old Stacey Gain of Baldwin were on a hike with another friend Saturday afternoon off of Mills Street in Steep Falls when they got turned around and could not find their way back.

After the three spent the night in the woods Saturday, one of them was able to hike out and wander to a house to get help.

When authorities were alerted, K9 units from the Maine Warden Service and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office started searching the large bog in the area.

Officials say around 3 p.m. Sunday, Warden K9 Breezy struck on a scent and led Warden Lucas Bellanceau to the stranded hikers, who were severely hypothermic, and unable to walk.

Game Wardens started a fire and gave the two food and warm drinks.

Wardens and officials from other emergency response units were able to carry the hikers out through the bog.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

WABI TV5 News at 11
Folks in Bangor reflect on 2023, before ringing in 2024
Officials say that someone was inside at the time and escaped out of a window onto a porch...
Bystanders help Portland resident escape from apartment fire
Dry with some sunshine to end 2023
Dry with some sunshine to end 2023
The victim has not yet been identified.
Man found dead on the ground in Lewiston
Central Street Farmhouse
Central Street Farmhouse demos champagne bottle popping the old fashioned way