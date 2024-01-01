Crews called to house fire in Medway

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A house fire Sunday morning alerted Medway Fire Department to respond to a second alarm fire on Pattagumpus Road.

On arrival, crews said they found a one and a half story single family dwelling and a two floor garage fully engulfed in flames around 4:45 a.m. that morning. Due to crew safety and percentage of structure involvement, an exterior aggressive attack to extinguish the main body of fire in the home was made.

Authorities deemed both buildings uninhabitable due to heavy fire damage. They said all occupants are accounted for with no reported injuries.

Currently, damage estimates are unknown, and the fire remains under investigation with the assistance of the Maine Fire Marshals Office.

The Medway Fire Department reminds everyone to have working smoke alarms in their homes and to have an escape plan, practice it and be prepared to use it in the event of an emergency.

