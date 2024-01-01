Clouds & Flurries Tonight. Brighter Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The clouds, like the past several days, have remained persistent and refused to dissipate. Going off this, I will keep the mention for mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight. Winds have been out of the northwest around 5-10 mph and have produced light snow flurries. These flurries are also expected to stick around overnight. Lows will be on the colder side range from 10-20°.

Overall, quiet conditions are expected for the rest of the week. Only a few weak disturbances will bring the chance for some light snow showers. This looks like it will be Thursday afternoon. Until then, a cold front will slowly move towards the region from the northwest. This will cause our winds to turn out of the southwest and will cause temperatures to climb through midweek.

Tuesday will have a mix of sun & clouds with afternoon highs that will be in the 30s. Temperatures on Wednesday will be the warmest with highs well into the 30s and a few spots close to 40°.

The cold front will begin to move through the region on Thursday and will bring the chance for scattered afternoon snow showers. I do not expect much if anything for snowfall accumulation. Highs Thursday will still be in the 30s before the colder air arrives behind the front.

Highs by Friday and through the weekend will be in the teens & 20s.

We are watching a potential snowstorm by Sunday. As of right now, there is still GREAT uncertainty as to how the low will track. The track will be based on the strength of a high-pressure system to our north. Some models have a weaker high which would allow the low to slide northwards into our region and would bring us the threat of accumulating snow. Other models keep a stronger high which would deflect the low well to our south and would keep us dry. For now, we will monitor and continue to bring you the latest details.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with snow flurries. Lows in the teens with a light WNW wind.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and a few low 40s possible. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon snow showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens & 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the teens & 20s.

SUNDAY: Chance for snow. Highs in the teens & 20s.

