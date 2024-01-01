The Bangor man behind ‘Ron’s Christmas Wish’ has passed away

Ron Bradman
Ron Bradman(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man who’s final Christmas wish was to provide local children with gifts on Christmas has passed away.

83-year-old Ron Bradman died from brain cancer on December 21st, according to his obituary.

We brought you Ron’s story last month.

Ron had asked his friends and family to donate children’s toys to him so he could fulfill his special Christmas wish and give kids gifts for Christmas.

Ron had an outpouring of support and was able to make his wish come true.

His family would like to thank everyone who donated a toy to make it happen.

