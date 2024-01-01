Bangor crash knocks out power to some Versant customers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A crash in Bangor has knocked out power to about 1,600 Versant customers at this hour.

According to Bangor police, the crash is on Maine Avenue near Hayes Street.

Right now, there is no word on injuries or what may have caused the crash.

We’re told the road is expected to be closed for about an hour.

Versant Power says workers are making repairs as quickly as possible.

We’ll have more information when it becomes known.

