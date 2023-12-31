Waterville murder suspect located in Arkansas

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say the suspect in a Waterville homicide has been arrested in Arkansas.

Spridal Hubiak, 20, of Waterville was wanted in connection with a death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville.

Authorities were called to the liquor store on Jefferson Street around 4:30 a.m., Thursday after an employee discovered the body of Angela Bragg, 52, of Waterville dead inside the store.

Police say they found Hubiak sleeping in a parking lot in the town of Flippin, Arkansas around 1 a.m. Sunday.

During his encounter with police, Hubiak fled in the black Ford Taurus he was driving and a chase ensued.

The chase ended on Highway 65 in Boone County after troopers with the Arkansas State Police were able to deploy spike mats.

Police say Hubiak exited the vehicle with a rifle and shots were fired. At this time it’s unknown who fired the shots.

Hubiak was injured. Police say he was flown to a medical facility in Green County, Missouri where he is receiving medical treatment.

The condition of Hubiak is currently unknown but he is expected to live.

Information about the shooting incident is not being released at this time and is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police.

Maine State Police Detectives continue to be in contact with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Arkansas State Police and are coordinating investigative efforts.

