Patriots lose to Bills 27-21 in Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, New York (WABI) - On Sunday the Patriots and Bills faced off for a Week 17 matchup.

New England began the game in an electric fashion.

With the opening kickoff Jalen Reagor scored on a 98-yard return.

The Patriots would however go on to commit multiple turnovers including 3 interceptions from Bailey Zappe with their following possessions.

Despite the costly mistakes the Patriots went into the half down 20-14 following a 17-yard rushing touchdown from Zappe.

The Patriots would add another score in the second half off a 6-yard rushing touchdown from Ezekiel Elliot.

Yet a missed field goal and a delay of game on another field goal attempt left New England without the 6-points needed to level the contest.

As a result the Patriots have now fallen to 4-12 and have one final game left in their 2023 season.

New England is back home next week to take on the Jets.

