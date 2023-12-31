Man found dead on the ground in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston police are investigating a death after a man was found unresponsive on the ground.

Officials were dispatched to the area of Walnut and Blake Streets on Saturday morning around 8:40 am.

When crews arrived, they found a 44-year-old male deceased. The victim was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Lewiston police have no reason to believe the public is in danger.

The victim has not yet been identified.

