Folks in Bangor reflect on 2023, before ringing in 2024

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Owner of Salty Brick Market, James Gallagher describes 2023 for him, “Just been holding on for the roller coaster ride and you know, it’s been exciting, you know, this past year and we’re looking forward to the future but we just keep growing with the demand people.”

This New Year’s Eve, Mainers are reflecting on 2023 and their highlights of the year.

“It’s been quite a ride. I’ve been learning what people that live down here are looking for. And then also then the working people that come in for our salad bar. So it’s been an adjustment learning what everyone’s wanted, but it’s been kind of fun,” said Gallagher.

Bangor Resident, Nick Iammatteo said, “As far as a specific thing, I just think just a few trips that I took with my wife this year getting to go to Colombia. That was quite an adventure.”

Folks in Bangor are gearing up for the downtown countdown festivities to ring in the New Year!

“So, we’re open till 1am That’s usually not something we do, especially on a Sunday we close at 6:00. At 11:00, we’re gonna start doing pizza slices until 1am. So if people need a little snack in between before the ball drops will have pizza slices,” said Gallagher.

“Yeah, my wife and I are planning to go to downtown Bangor for a New Year’s Eve. At least for a little while. We heard that there’s a seems like there’s a few more restaurants and shops open this year than there was last year, so more people are participating. And I also heard that they are dropping the ball from a different location. So yeah, absolutely! We’ll check that out,” said Iammatteo.

And looking forward to new horizons for the new year.

“We’re excited for our salad bar. We’re going to eventually turn it into on Tuesdays. It’s going to be taco theme. So you’ll be able to come in and do a taco salad. Because the theme will have warmth that you can put on top. So we’re pretty excited about that,” said Gallagher.

“Hoping my wife and I are going to try to open up our own business in 2024. So that’ll be quite a challenge and adventure. So that’s what kind of the big thing,” said Iammatteo.

And after the challenges in 2023 that the Pine Tree State has faced including tragedy and extreme weather, Mainers are looking ahead to 2024 together.

“Despite that I just think Mainers are just tough people. And we just don’t let anything get us down. We always bounce back from things, so I think it makes us New Year’s Eve a little more special having just come out of that and we’re still here and it’s all the more reason for you to either go downtown Bangor or even just spend some time with friends and family,” said Iammatteo.

With a sentiment of solidarity.

“Be kind to each other. There’s an old saying, a writer by the name name of Michelle McNamara once said, ‘It’s all chaos be kind’ and that really... when you think about it, here in Maine and that sort of seems like that’s very true,” said Iammatteo.

