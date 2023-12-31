Dry with some sunshine to end 2023

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Left over moisture on the roadways from yesterday’s precipitation has froze leading to some slick spots. Be careful if your out driving this morning. Today will be a much nicer than yesterday. We’ll start off with some low-level cloud cover but the clouds will break apart leading to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will reach the upper 20′s and low 30′s north to mid 30′s along the coast. Winds will be out of the northwest at around 5-15 mph. If your planning on attending any New Years Eve activities this evening, all will be good! Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the teens to lower 20′s. Remember to pack a jacket because it will be on the chilly side.

The start of the new year will feature drier weather. We’ll begin with mostly cloudy skies Monday morning but clouds will decrease through the morning and afternoon. Highs will reach the 20′s north to lower 30′s Downeast. The weather stays quiet through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and highs steadily increasing into the upper 30′s.

Our next chance at some snow showers arrives Thursday afternoon as a weak area of low pressure crosses the state and transfers its energy to a coastal low. Expect isolated to scattered snow showers to linger overnight Thursday before clearing out by late Friday morning. While this system, at this point in time, does not look to be an impactful event, we must keep an eye on it. If the coastal low tracks closer to the coast we could be looking at more accumulating snow. As always stay tuned.

NEW YEARS EVE: Partly cloudy skies. Highs reach the upper 20′s and low 30′s north to mid 30′s Downeast.

NEW YEARS EVE NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows drop into the teens and 20′s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach the 20′s north to lower 30′s along the coast

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: Am snow showers, drying out into the afternoon. Highs reach the lower 20′s north to upper 20′s and lower 30′s along the coast.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.